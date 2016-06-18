Ozona Volunteer Fire Department battling Baggett fire

The Ozona Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a grass fire at a ranch Friday evening.

The fire, named Baggett 137 fire, is located on N. Highway 137 .

Firefighters used around 18,000 gallons of water. They said it reached around 300 acres due to hot spots with thick brush.

There were five trucks on scene and 16 firemen battling the fire.

Firefighters had to turn around back to the area since the fire rekindled. The area was 75% contained around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

All units cleared the area Saturday around 4:00 p.m.

