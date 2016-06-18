Water restriction lifted in Fort Stockton

A previous power outage affected wells at the water fields in the City of Fort Stockton.

The power outage damaged water storage tanks making them not full.

Citizens were asked to avoid watering yards and washing cars until the water levels returned to normal.

According to City Manager Raul Rodriguez and City of Fort Stockton Mayor Alexander, the water restriction has been lifted as of 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning, June 18th.

