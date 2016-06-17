President Obama, First Family leave Roswell

President Obama and the First Family left Roswell, New Mexico after an afternoon at the Carlsbad Caverns.

The visit was to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the National Park Service.

Air Force 1 arrived at the Roswell International Air Center around 5:45 Friday evening after leaving the Carlsbad Caverns.

President Obama, the First Lady Michelle Obama, Sasha, and Malia Obama were seen stepping out of Marine 1 as they made their way to Air Force 1.

After the last leg of their trip in New Mexico, the First Family is expected to make their way to Yosemite National Park in California.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.