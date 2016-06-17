Local doctor gives heat safety tips for rising temperatures

As temperatures are on the rise this summer, more and more patients are being seen at Odessa Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Sudip Bose with Medical Center Hospital said heat-related illness symptoms vary from person to person, but one key to prevent heat illnesses is to stay hydrated.

He also shared some precautionary measures parents can take to avoid their children from suffering in the heat.

"You can time those visits to the park," Bose said. "You can time them so there before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m. when it is cooler out. Hydration is important and the way you can tell that hydration is okay is you look at the urine. The urine should be kind of like a pale lemonade so if it's dark and concentrated, that is dehydration."

Bose said metal at playgrounds can heat up to extreme temperatures and said to use common sense and pay close attention to younger children who can't communicate when something is hot.

"Time your trips to the park, sun exposure, try to avoid that," said Bose.

To get more information about how to prevent heat-related illnesses, visit Dr. Bose's website by clicking here.

