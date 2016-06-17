Trailer fire sparks in Midland County

A trailer in Midland County caught fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire was located just off of South County Road 1290.

According to workers at a nearby business, a piece of equipment caught on fire causing the trailer to become engulfed in flames.



Two people were hurt in the blaze as one man suffered second degree burns on his arm.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

The trailer is a total loss.



