Human remains found in Ector County

Two people came across human remains in Ector County Thursday.



The Sheriff's Office were called out to the Monahans Draw near the 3000 block of South Dixie Blvd. to investigate.



Investigation revealed a skull, rib bones, and part of a pelvic bone from what seems to be a person with a small build.



A lockblade knife and a female shoe were also found near the remains.

Other bones were also found southwest of the initial findings.



The crime scene investigators documented the scene for evidence.



The Medical Examiner's Office sent the remains to an anthropologist in Tarrant County for further examination.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.