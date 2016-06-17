Odessa police looking for Pizza Hut robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed the Pizza Hut on Andrews Highway in Odessa Wednesday night.

Police said a man approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. He appeared to have a handgun but fled the scene in an unknown direction. It is unknown if the suspect had a vehicle or not.

He is described as a tall Hispanic male around 6'1-6'3, light skinned, scars on his face and looked to be in his 20's. He was seen wearing dark denim baggy pants and a cap that covered his face.

Police have not made any arrests and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432)-333-TIPS.

