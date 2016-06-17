Pedestrian killed in Hwy 349 accident in Martin Co.

One man is dead after a three vehicle crash on Highway 349 in Martin County, north of Midland Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Charles Myers, 45, as the person killed in the accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The northbound big-rig crossed onto the east shoulder, hit a parked vehicle which then hit Myers.

The 18-wheeler then hit another car parked on the shoulder.

