Crane County Sheriff investigating Monday stabbing - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crane County Sheriff investigating Monday stabbing

By Claudia Nsangolo, Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Codie Andrew Blount/ Facebook) (Source: Codie Andrew Blount/ Facebook)
CRANE COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Officials in Crane are investigating a Monday incident where a man was stabbed. 

Deputies were called out to Basin Estates in north Crane County for a stabbing.

Investigations revealed the victim was stabbed at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital but has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Crane County Sheriff's Office is currently interviewing possible suspects and witnesses for this investigation.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly