Crane County Sheriff investigating Monday stabbing

Officials in Crane are investigating a Monday incident where a man was stabbed.



Deputies were called out to Basin Estates in north Crane County for a stabbing.

Investigations revealed the victim was stabbed at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital but has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Crane County Sheriff's Office is currently interviewing possible suspects and witnesses for this investigation.

