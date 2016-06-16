Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits Reeves County

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit Reeves County just after 10:00 Wednesday night.

It would have been felt along Highway 285, between Pecos and Fort Stockton, especially near the Reeves and Pecos County line.

So far, there is no word on any injuries or damage caused by the earthquake.

