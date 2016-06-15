Stormtracker9 First Alert Weather Day issued for today

The Stormtracker9 weather team has issued a first alert weather day for this afternoon and evening.

A dry line is expected to set up this afternoon, which will help thunderstorms to develop along it.

Also, a disturbance will move over West Texas and with the warm temperatures will trigger showers and potentially severe storms this evening.

Once the dry line forms, storms are expected to develop and settle on the western portion of the Permian Basin.

Some expected weather threats include:

Large hail

Damaging winds

Heavy rain

Frequent lightning

The Stormtracker9 weather team will be keeping an eye on the severe weather potential throughout the day.

