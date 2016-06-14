Warmest city in the United States. How long will it last?

Triple digits will continue to hit all of us. It will stay hot and dry all week. Also, put the jackets away because we won't see temperatures drop below 70 for us here in Midland/Odessa. Highs are expected to reach the triple digits everyday this week. The average high for the time of year is around 94 degrees. We will continue to stay above our average high for the next nine days. A weak cold front will push over west Texas on Sunday, which will cool us down in the mid to upper 90's. Please keep an eye on your pets and children. The heat will be an issue all week and we will also continue to stay on the dry side.

A few showers will enter Terrell, Crockett and Brewster counties this evening. The majority of us will not see any rain for the rest of the week. An upper ridge is going to stay in northeast Texas, leaving us with winds from the SW with no moisture.