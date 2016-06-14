West Texas Food Bank receives big donation

Registration for the Odessa Police Athletic League has closed. The Odessa Police Department made the announcement on social media on Friday night. We're told approximately 85 kids were registered.
Midland police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Midland on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Mark Ln.
It's only the fourth year for Bustin' for Badges but it's already proved to be an event that brings together the community and law enforcement. The amount of people that made it to Windwalker Farm on Friday turned out to be a record amount.
Most mothers have a long list of responsibilities, that keep them plenty busy, throughout the day. A group of Midland moms has added another item to their "to do" list and it's for a good cause.
A big bust for the Brewster County Sheriff's Office on Friday. We're told a Brewster County deputy stopped a Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation in the Marathon area.
