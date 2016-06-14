West Texas Food Bank receives big donation

Walmart partnered with the West Texas Food Bank for the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign (Source: KWES)

The United Family made a big donation to the West Texas Food Bank.

The United Family operates Albertsons Market and Market Street.

They presented the food bank with over 14,000 pounds of food.

This, in part of their yearlong celebration of United Supermarket's 100th anniversary.

The donation was made in anticipation of the fall and winter months, when donations are needed most.

The United Family donated over 116,000 pounds of food to local food banks in West Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Eastern New Mexico.

They will, in turn, be able to provide more than 96,000 meals to approximately 32,000 families, in need.

