Howard County church fire being investigated as arson

Photo of the overnight fire in Howard County. (Source: Tommy Sullivan/Facebook)

An early morning church fire in Howard County is being investigated as arson.

The fire sparked Tuesday at the Old Luther Baptist Church.

According to Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan, a total of seven fire units were called out to the fire.

Sullivan said when firefighters arrived, they let the fire burn itself out and collapse in.

Investigators will return to the scene Wednesday or Thursday to determine the origin of the fire and if any accelerants were used.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.