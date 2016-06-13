Self-defense company wants women to be prepared in case of emergency

Damsel in Defense carries protective gear for women such as this stun gun. (Source: KWES)

The massacre in Orlando, Florida is an example of why some businesses want women to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Damsel in Defense is a protection company based in Ohio. It was founded in September 2001 after the 9/11 attacks.

The company sets up parties for customers, especially woman who are looking for self-defense tools.

"I don't like the fact that I see women not carrying pepper spray or stun guns," said Damsel in Defense pro Kaitlin Merriam. "They are a target. We all are targets."

She said as a mom, she wanted ways to protect herself and her two kids. That was when she started working at Damsel in Defense. The attacks in Orlando, Florida is an example of why she said women need to carry these devices in case of an emergency.

The products she sells range from UV-dye pepper sprays, stun guns, portable alarms and emergency equipment. Some of the products have ingenious ways of performing safely in case a woman does get attacked or if children get abducted.

"Something so small, you can carry at the toy store and tell your child, 'Hey, put it in your pocket' and if you're in danger, you feel something, just press the alarm and it will sound," Merriam said.

She advises people to always be prepared for self-defense to prevent disastrous events from happening.

"Like I tell everybody, you can't really defeat someone that has a gun when you don't have a gun but what I do tell people is these circumstances, you can fight back with at least something."

