United Blood Services running low on blood, needs more donations

United Blood Services (UBS) of Midland is running low on resources but said if you give just one time, you could save the lives of three people. Senior Donor Recruitment Representative, Dianne Scott said with only 40 pints of blood available as of Sunday, UBS is in desperate need of more.

"I just would like to tell everyone that if they want to come out, if they want to donate, to please let us know,” said Scott. “We'll take walk-ins and we need the blood desperately. We are on critical appeal so we are asking you to come out, help your community blood supply and donate some blood."

The UBS center at 4706 North Midkiff Road in Midland is open Monday through Saturday and they run blood drives around the Permian Basin that can be found online on their website. The next two blood drives are Tuesday at the Texas Roadhouse in Midland (4512 N. Loop 250 West) and at the Budweiser Distribution plant in Odessa (200 S JBS Pkwy).

Scott said the shortage in West Texas isn't just an area problem, but a national problem.

"It is a nationwide problem right now and tomorrow (Tuesday) is world blood donor day and we'll be giving t-shirts out at the mobiles and at the center that have world blood donor on them and this is worldwide,” Scott said. “Tomorrow (Tuesday) is a big deal."

Scott said if you are 16 years old, you will need parental permission to donate. But if you're older, all you need to do is show up, go through the paperwork and they'll have you ready to give.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.