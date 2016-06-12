Rainfall totals within the past 24 hours

RAINFALL AMOUNTS 24 HOURS - Many areas across the Permian Basin received some heavy rainfall last night. Several areas in the Midland/Odessa area received between 1-3" of rainfall with a few locally higher amounts. The official observation at the Midland International airport came in at 2.48". Again, some areas did receive more.

The chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening. The best chance of rain will stay in the mountains and along the Trans - Pecos regions. There will also be a slight chance for the Basin to get more rain.

Temperatures will continue to warm up. Daytime highs will return into the triple digits by Monday.