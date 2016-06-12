Strong thunderstorms leave behind flooded roads, power outages across the Basin

Facebook fan reporting six inches of rain in Odessa. (Source: Sandie Janssen Stowe?/Facebook)

Lightning from strong thunderstorms in the Permian Basin

Flooded roads at 16th Street and Muskingum Avenue in Odessa.

A night of strong thunderstorms left behind numerous flooded roads in the Permian Basin and thousands remain without power.

The storms moved through the area late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Viewers from across the Permian Basin sent in their photos and videos of the flooding in Midland and Odessa.

One video showed drivers attempting to drive through Wadley Avenue and Midkiff Road, which was completely flooded.

Another video also showed an Odessa Police Department patrol vehicle stranded in high water.

The City of Midland is reporting that low water crossings are also closed this morning due to the heavy rainfall.

Power outages are also being reported across the Basin due to the storms with over 4,000 customers affected, according to ONCOR.

