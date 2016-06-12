Orlando authorities identify gunman of deadly shooting at LBGT nightclub

Orlando police officer was hit during shooting but helmet saved his life. (Source: Orlando Police Twitter page)

A deadly shooting in Orlando, Florida left around 50 dead and 53 hospitalized.

The Orlando Police Department was dispatched to the Pulse Nightclub Saturday night.

The gunman was armed with a handgun and a AR15-type rifle. He held almost more than 300 people hostage inside.

A SWAT team was sent to rescue those who were held hostage.

Orlando police identified the shooter as Omar Saddiqui Mateen. Police said he was dead inside the club.

Pulse Orlando posted on their Facebook last night, "Everyone get out of Pulse and keep running."

One police officer was hit in the head area during the shooting but the Kevlar helmet he wore saved his life.

The FBI is partnering with Orlando police in this case. Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer asked the Florida governor to declare a state of emergency due to the scale of crime.

Chief John Mina of the Orlando Police Department calls this, "One of the worst mass shootings in our nation's history."

Police said it may be an act of terrorism in a press conference. They said the nightclub has been cleared of any devices.

The department is working on identifying many victims in this tragedy and notifying family members.

