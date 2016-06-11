Odessa Police Release new safe zones

For Odessa drivers, the Odessa Police Department has released the "Safe Zone" areas for next week.

Officers working the "Safe Zone" areas will be enforcing all traffic laws, but will pay close attention to red lights, stop signs, speeding and other moving violations.

The "Safe Zones" to be aware of for the week of June 13, 2016, are the 2800-3400 blocks of Bastrop Avenue and the 1600-2600 blocks of North County Road West.

OPD is hoping for the outcome of "Safe Zones" to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and most importantly fatalities.

Remind your family and friends of the areas being taken over by enforcement action next week.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.