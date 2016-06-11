Midland and Odessa police to compete to raise funds for local organizations

According to a press release by the Midland Police Department, members of the Midland and Odessa Police Departments will battle it out in a basketball game to raise funds for two local organizations.

The police department's charity game will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the Midland Christian School’s gym located at 1709 Northrup Drive.

All proceeds will benefit the Odessa Police Athletic League and the Midland Boys and Girls Club.

The Odessa Police Athletic League creates connections between police and youth through recreation, and the Midland Boys and Girls Club gives a young person access to nationally-recognized programs and a safe and positive environment to learn and grow, according to their website.

There will be a special kickoff-game that will begin at 6:15 p.m. featuring local children from the Odessa PAL and Midland Boys and Girls Club programs.

Tickets for this special game can be purchased online at odessapal.com or in person from any of the local players.

T-shirts for the event are available, and all proceeds will go towards PAL and the Midland Boys and Girls Club.

The shirts are currently on sale for $20 each and pre-orders will be taken until June 5.

The Midland Police Department challenged Odessa officers to the matchup earlier this year following a video of an MPD officer playing basketball with local youth went viral.

Tickets are $5 per person and will be available for purchase at the door.

They can also be pre-purchased at ticketriver.com.

