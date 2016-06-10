STAAR state requirements waived for 2015-2016 school year - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

STAAR state requirements waived for 2015-2016 school year

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
TEXAS (KWES) -

Fifth and eighth grade students who have not passed their STAAR tests, will not have to retake it this summer.

Ongoing issues with Educational Testing Service prompted the Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to waive state requirements.

This means students in both grades will not be held back for not passing STAAR in the 2015-2016 school year.

Morath also cancelled the retest that was supposed to happen at the end of June.

Districts are encouraged to use their discretion to see if individual students should be promoted, or if they need accelerated instruction.

In a statement, E.C.I.S.D. says they will still have summer school on Monday. They will decide then on how to move forward.

We have not heard from any other districts.

