Man arrested following police standoff in Kermit

Photo from the scene of police investigation. (Source: Jerry Perez/Facebook)

Photo of armored personnel carrier in front of trailer. (Source: Winkler County Sheriff George Keely)

One man is behind bars following a police standoff in Kermit.

It all started last Friday when authorities said a man fired a shot at another man but no arrests were made in connection with the shooting.

The following day, authorities spent three hours looking for the man.

Authorities said a woman told the Winkler County Sheriff, George Keely, said that Jose Antonio Gonzalez was looking for a drug dealer and said that he would kill him. However, he wasn't found.

Then on Thursday of this week, Gonzalez and two men were involved after shots were fired near a house.

Officials said the shooting continued at a trailer in the 400 block of Pine St. when the two men and a woman were inside of a trailer where they barricaded themselves inside.

Police set up a perimeter around the trailer and called in the Texas Rangers and the Odessa Police Department SWAT Team.

According to the report, the men wouldn't comply with the officer's commands.

We're told authorities don't believe the woman inside the trailer was a hostage.

Gonzalez was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities added that Gonzalez was shot but the injury was self-inflicted.

Deputies said more charges are coming against Gonzales.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.