Three family members arrested after four hour standoff

A man wanted for several felony warrants walked out after barricading himself inside an Odessa home for nearly four hours.

Police say Longinio tried to run away after police knocked on his door near West 26th Street at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police had a perimeter at the back door and Longinio ran back inside his home and locked himself in with his mom and brother.



"Our patrol officers went to the residence to serve a warrant on an individual. The individual tried to escape the residence," said Deputy Chief Lou Orras with the Odessa Police Department.



Residents in the area were evacuated for their safety. The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation team were on the scene trying to get the suspect and his family out. Police say the mother and brother did not cooperate at first.

Eventually, Maria Zubia came out, then Frankie Zubia followed a few hours later.

Longinio finally surrendered around 4 a.m. after tear gas was used.

A neighbor tells us this is not the first time the SWAT team has been called out to her street. She says that nothing scares her anymore.



Police say they always try to get barricaded suspects out peacefully and are pleased with how this one turned out.

"It's always our goal and wish that they end peacefully, this one did fortunately," said Orras. "It was because the combined efforts and patience of both the hostage negotiators as well as the swat team and the commander's out in the field."

Longinio Zubia is charged with aggravated assault family violence. Maria Zubia and Frankie Zubia are charged with hindering apprehension.



Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.