Midland man sentenced to over 40 years in prison

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

A Midland man learned he will spend the next 571 months in a federal prison.

On June 29, 2014, Border Patrol spotted 50-year-old Carl Wiley in Sanderson, Texas.

Wiley was wanted in Midland on state charges of murder and attempted murder.

Wiley led agents on a high speed chase, but ended up getting away.

The next day, another agent saw him on Highway 90, near the Comstock Border Patrol Checkpoint.

When an agent tried to pull him over, Wiley sped off. He ended up on foot, hiding in a the brush.

As an agent approached Wiley, he shot at the agent. He then took off running, while shooting at a group of agents closing in on him.

The agents were eventually able to surround Wiley and arrest him.

In all, Wiley was convicted of of one count of attempting to kill one or more United States Border Patrol Agents who were engaged in the performance of their official duties; one count of assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, or interfering with one or more United States Border Patrol Agents using a deadly or
dangerous weapon; two counts of using and discharging a .45 caliber Ruger revolver during and in relation to the commission of the aforementioned crimes of violence; and, one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding United States Border Patrol Agents.

