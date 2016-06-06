Man arrested in connection to Odessa weekend shooting

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a necklace from a man before shooting him in the head early Saturday morning.

Authorities say that Jesus Garcia, 26, was found Sunday afternoon and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

On Saturday police were called out to the 1300 block of South Washington for a gunshot victim. There, police say they found Michael Melendez, 26, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Although the police can not speak on past arrest, NewsWest9 did some digging and found Garcia had been arrested at least three times before. Among those arrests is providing false information to authorities.

"The U.S. Marshal service did locate Garcia yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. in Midland and he was taken into custody for his warrant and I believe he was arrested on other unrelated charges," Odessa Police Department PIO Steve LeSueur said.

Police say they were notified by neighbors who heard shots being fired in the early morning, but there were no witnesses. Melendez told authorities that he was shot after being robbed of his necklace.

"The victim advised that he had been robbed and shot by Jesus Garcia," LeSueur said. Garcia then fled the scene before officers arrived on scene and based on the facts and circumstances of this investigation, OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Jesus Garcia for aggravated robbery, first degree felony."

OPD says though Melendez was shot in the he, he was taken to the hospital and released after treatment. NewsWest9 attempted to speak with neighbors but they were pretty tight-lipped about that night and one even said they hadn't heard anything.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.