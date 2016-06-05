Amber alert canceled, Native American boys found

Two young Navajo boys who were reportedly abducted by their stepfather, Clinton Johnson, 26, from Wheatfields Lake have been located and are currently in law enforcement custody.



The Navajo Department of Public Safety and the Department of Emergency Management have confirmed that both Lyric and Kerwin Grey were found on the west side of Gallup, N.M., in the area of Manuelito Canyon.



Both boys are reported to be in the custody of the New Mexico State Police Department and are being checked medically.



Johnson fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

Johnson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has “Johnson” tattooed on his left forearm and “Kiarra” tattooed on his left hand. His ring, middle and index finger are missing on his left hand.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call their local police department.



Amber Alerts for New Mexico, Arizona and Utah are currently being canceled.

