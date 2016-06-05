Actor Kevin Bacon donates $5,000 to Marfa Education Foundation

Kevin Bacon, actor (left) with Marfa ISD Superintended Andy Peters (right) after donating $5,000 for the Marfa Education Foundation (Souce: Marfa Education Foundation)

Marfa Independent School District Superintendent Andy Peters received a donation to the Marfa Education Foundation from the actor, Kevin Bacon.

Bacon is in town shooting a pilot.

Marfa ISD turned to social media saying, "We are so grateful for this support of innovative programming in our Marfa public schools."

According to the school district, Bacon crashed a pizza party last week.

Six Degrees, a non profit, also pitched in for the donation. The non profit said, "We love that he took a break to crash the Marfa Independent School District teacher pizza party by dropping a surprise donation check in support of the Marfa Education Foundation and its efforts to provide free summer meals and cultural enrichment activities to kids."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.