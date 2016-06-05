Actor Kevin Bacon donates $5,000 to Marfa Education Foundation - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Actor Kevin Bacon donates $5,000 to Marfa Education Foundation

Kevin Bacon surprises Marfa ISD with a $5,000 donation (Source: Six Degrees) Kevin Bacon surprises Marfa ISD with a $5,000 donation (Source: Six Degrees)
Kevin Bacon, actor (left) with Marfa ISD Superintended Andy Peters (right) after donating $5,000 for the Marfa Education Foundation (Souce: Marfa Education Foundation) Kevin Bacon, actor (left) with Marfa ISD Superintended Andy Peters (right) after donating $5,000 for the Marfa Education Foundation (Souce: Marfa Education Foundation)
MARFA, TX (KWES) -

Marfa Independent School District Superintendent Andy Peters received a donation to the Marfa Education Foundation from the actor, Kevin Bacon.

Bacon is in town shooting a pilot.

Marfa ISD turned to social media saying, "We are so grateful for this support of innovative programming in our Marfa public schools."

According to the school district, Bacon crashed a pizza party last week.

Six Degrees, a non profit, also pitched in for the donation. The non profit said, "We love that he took a break to crash the Marfa Independent School District teacher pizza party by dropping a surprise donation check in support of the Marfa Education Foundation and its efforts to provide free summer meals and cultural enrichment activities to kids."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly