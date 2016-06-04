An Odessa family's home is a total loss after house fire

An Odessa family's home is a total loss after a fire engulfed their home early Friday morning. It happened on the 6300 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Ashley Bagley and Kyle Hunnicutt were sleeping in their home in the middle night when it suddenly became hard for Bagley to breathe.

"We could've died. We're just lucky," said Bagley.

A fire scorched their home around 4:30 a.m. They ran out to tell their neighbor to call 911. Within minutes, the flames began to grow.

The Odessa Fire Department arrived with three units to put out the fire. Bagley said it may have been an electrical problem with their circuit breaker because it kept tripping. They have to wait for the fire marshal to investigate.

"To know that and come back and see all the damage, if we would've slept through it, we would've been with the rest of the stuff. In pieces," said Bagley.

No cell phones, clothes, old family pictures were saved. The only thing they were able to salvage was their bible that was left on top of their desk where the flames ate away the room.

"You know the pages and everything is blackened from the outside but to see everything is still in tact and readable, it's amazing," said Hunnicutt.

"It just goes to show you can lose everything but God is always there," said Bagley.

Bagley is pregnant and with a baby on the way, they said knowing they both made it out alive is the only thing that matters.

"Now that we know we're okay, we want to make sure our baby, our child is just fine," said Hunnicutt.

Both have been receiving support from the community but moving forward to provide a good life for their family has kept their head above their shoulders.

"Even in a bad situation, there's always going to be some kind of good. Some kind of good. Some kind of light," said Hunnicutt. "You got to look at it no matter what."

Bagley and Hunnicutt are currently in the process of looking for a new home. Starting from scratch will be their biggest challenge but if you'd like to help them, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

