Suspect wanted for shooting Odessa man in the head

Odessa Police Officers responded to the east alley of the 1300 block of South Washington after a man was shot in the head.

The man was identified as Michael Melendez, 26.

The suspect fled before officers arrived on scene.

Melendez was taken to the hospital and was later released.

At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in reference to this shooting is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or 432-333-3641.

