Hot weekend

The upper level low will move out of our area .... leaving warmer and a dryer weekend. A high pressure (big bubble of no trouble) will move into our area this weekend. This will warm up our temperatures dramatically. Expect the lower 90's all weekend and warming into the mid to upper 90's next week. Some areas will see the 100's. The dry weather will continue to last all next week. If you are going to be outdoors ... drink lots of water and wear sunscreen.