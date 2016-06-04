Odessa man shot and killed in Pecos County

Robert York, 17, and Allen Mince, 53, had reportedly been together at the Imperial Reservoir for most of the day where county sheriffs said a feud had been building up. Late into Friday evening, the police were called to a home on the reservoir where they found the Odessa man shot dead.



"At about 10:15 P.M., deputies were dispersed to someone that had been shot,” Deputy T.J. Perkins said. “By the time they [Pecos County Sheriffs] got there, he was already deceased. Multiple gunshot wounds, we don't know how many but he's been sent to Lubbock for an autopsy."



Robert York was arrested shortly after the sheriffs arrived and is being charged with first-degree murder. Sheriffs said that Robert York is still behind bars at the Pecos County Jail in Fort Stockton with a $500,000 bond.



News west 9 reached out to the owner of the house but he said he isn't ready to talk about it yet. The investigation is ongoing.

