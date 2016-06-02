Odessa home a total loss after second fire

An Odessa home was fully consumed in flames on Thursday morning. The homeowner, Larry Sledge, says this loss is overwhelming and it's the second fire at the same home. The first fire took the life of his mother more than 20 years ago.

Odessa Fire Department reported the fire just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Snyder Street and Mark Avenue. By 6:30 a.m. the fire had been contained. No other homes were affected.



"I could feel the heat out here. I could feel the heat," said neighbor Jennifer Jordan.

Jordan woke up to what she thought were gunshots. She went outside and that's when she saw the black smoke and her neighbors house on fire.

Sledge was at a loss for words. His home is completely destroyed.



"Not a major depression, but getting close to there. I lost a lot," said Sledge.

In 1995, the home caught fire with Sledge's mother inside. She later died from her wounds in a Lubbock hospital.



Sledge says the home holds sentimental value and can't let it go.



"I want this house rebuilt because it is my families house," Sledge said.

The American Red Cross reached out to Sledge for assistance. Neighbors said he deserves help. He served our country in Vietnam and he always lends a hand to anyone who needs it.



"Thank you, Jesus. He made it out. He's a good man. I just hope they help him. He's going to need it," said Jordan.

Sledge on the other hand wants some answers about how the fire started, but he is glad no one was injured.



"I'm thankful. It didn't hurt anyone and I'm not hurt. The material things we can replace. Human life, we can't," said Jordan.

Sledge said he will be staying with a family member until he figures out how he will rebuild his home.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.