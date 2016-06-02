DPS confirms one dead in aircraft accident in Ector County

Investigators responded around 9 p.m. to the 16000 block of West Murphy street. (Source: KWES)

Department of Public Safety Troopers confirmed one person was killed in an aircraft crash in Ector County.

Troopers said Clayton Ray Chennault, 46, was flying east when he crashed his Cessna 150 aircraft into a concrete silo.

Chennault of Goldsmith, TX was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities responded Wednesday just before 11 p.m. to an aircraft accident in West Odessa, near a Cemex plant located at 16501 W Murphy St, and remained on scene for more than two hours.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials have not been available for comment regarding this crash or if weather was a factor.

Troopers pointed out it was raining at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.