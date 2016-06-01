WEATHER: More rain in the forecast

A few strong storms are possible over the Big Bend area and across the Trans-Pecos areas this afternoon and evening.

More rain will be expected for everyone across the Basin.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70's with partly cloudy conditions in the morning.

By the mid-afternoon, this is where you can expect more rain.

The rain will continue throughout the night tonight with lows dropping into the lower 60's.

Some storms will be severe, with hail and high winds.

A flash flood watch has been issued for most of the area because of the rain. Recent rains is leading to over-saturated soils and all additional rainfall will run off, leading to more flash flooding.

The chances of rain will remain in the forecast all night tonight and into the day tomorrow.

