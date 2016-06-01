Crane man killed in Ector County car crash

93-year-old James John Kennedy from Crane killed in crash (Source: KWES)

Department of Public Safety Troops said Luis Alonzo Soto, 59, was driving south on U.S. 385, Tuesday afternoon, when 93-year-old James John Kennedy, entered the intersection from east on South Loop 338.

Kennedy was struck by Alonzo’s 2016, Dodge Ram pickup and 59-year-old, Steve Alvarado Bermea’s 2002, Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Kennedy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Soto and Bemea were not hurt in this crash.

Troopers said all three drivers were wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.

