Confirmed: 7 rescued from flooding, roads closed

The Permian Basin is under a Flash Flood Warning until 3 a.m.

Odessa Police Dispatch has confirmed 2nd St. and West County Road through 2nd and Belmont St. are currently closed.

A total of seven rescues have been made so far.

Police are currently blocking off the streets.

Dispatch said everyone has been rescued.

Roads will reopen when the water flooding the streets has gone down.

