Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day today

By Derrick Jackson, First Alert Meteorologist
Storm zone for Tuesday. (Source: KWES) Storm zone for Tuesday. (Source: KWES)
Storm impacts for Tuesday-Early Wednesday (Source: KWES) Storm impacts for Tuesday-Early Wednesday (Source: KWES)
Future Track Radar for Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Source: KWES) Future Track Radar for Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Source: KWES)
Future Track Radar for Tuesday at 10 p.m. (Source: KWES) Future Track Radar for Tuesday at 10 p.m. (Source: KWES)
Future Track Radar for Wednesday at midnight (Source: KWES) Future Track Radar for Wednesday at midnight (Source: KWES)

Today is another Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert day across the Permian Basin.

The main weather threats today include:

  • Large hail
  • Damaging winds
  • Heavy rain
  • Frequent lightning

The storms are expected to develop after 3 p.m. over the mountain ranges of West Texas and will drift off to the east and weaken.

With the mixture of sun and warm temperatures, more rainfall is expected.

As a result, a flash flood watch has been issued for parts of West Texas until Wednesday morning.

