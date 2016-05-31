Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day today

Today is another Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert day across the Permian Basin.



The main weather threats today include:

Large hail

Damaging winds

Heavy rain

Frequent lightning

The storms are expected to develop after 3 p.m. over the mountain ranges of West Texas and will drift off to the east and weaken.



With the mixture of sun and warm temperatures, more rainfall is expected.



As a result, a flash flood watch has been issued for parts of West Texas until Wednesday morning.



