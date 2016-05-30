Big Spring man shot and killed, family members speak

A Big Spring man was shot outside his home Sunday night.

The Big Spring Police Department arrived on North Scurry after receiving calls of shots fired. Big Spring EMS was also contacted and arrived shortly after.

Police found 32-year-old Israel Miramontes laying on the street with gunshot wounds.

"He was breathing at first," said Miramontes' aunt Martha Lopez. "It didn't last."

"I see him laying on the ground with blood all over him," said his sister Cristal Lopez.

Cristal said the hardest thing about losing her brother is seeing his kids and knowing they won't have a father.

"And now he's not here to even attempt to be there for his kids and it's not fair," Cristal said. "Its not fair to his kids, its not fair to his mom, my mom, its not fair to us.

Markings and blood are still left on the street where Israel was found. The family said they still haven't slept since last night.

"I feel lifeless," said Martha. "That's all I see in my head. How I saw him laying there bleeding."

Cristal said Miramontes was a loving father, brother and son. She said he lived a life as a very supportive father.

"He was not a bad person at all," Cristal said. "He would give advice, listen. Yeah, he was not living all right and perfect and stuff, but he tried his best to take care of his kids."

The family is currently in the process of arranging Israel's funeral.

"I'm a mother as well and I know the hardest thing you can ever go through is having to bury one of your kids," said Cristal. "You're not supposed to live to see your kids die. That's what's killing me inside. I know my mom. That's her son."

If you have any information on Miramontes' death, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

