Confirmed: Man hurts leg at Moss Creek Lake - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Confirmed: Man hurts leg at Moss Creek Lake

City of Big Spring, Texas (Source: KWES) City of Big Spring, Texas (Source: KWES)
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A man hurt his leg with a boat motor propeller at Moss Creek Lake Sunday afternoon.

The man was taken to the hospital by Air-Evac.

Officials have not released any information as to how it happened, his identity or his condition.

This is the second accident at the lake during Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly