Strong storms pushing through West Texas

StormTracker9 Alert day Sunday and Monday.

Threats include: Large Hail, Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain, Frequent Lightning and possible tornadoes. Overnight lows will be in the 60's with strong winds at 20 mph.

Clear and mild start to the day Monday morning. Morning temperatures will be in the 70's with light south winds at 10 mph.

Sunny, hot and breezy tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 90's with south winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Scattered showers return by the evening. T-Storms will be possible with highs in the 90's.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with strong storms in the evening. High, 89. Winds: S, 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Rain showers with T-storms. Low, 64. Winds: S, 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot with scattered showers late. High, 90. Winds: S, 20 mph.