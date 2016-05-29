Midland man killed in weekend crash

Manuel Dominguez Navarrete,41, died Saturday afternoon after a truck tractor driver failed to control speed hitting his 2014, Ford F-250.

Department of Public Safety Troopers said Juan Jose Amaya, 45, was heading north on State Highway 349 when he drove into the north bound lane crashing into Navarrete.

Navarrete was taken to the hospital but died due to his injuries.

Troopers said Navarrete was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.

