Midland PD: One dead, one arrested following shooting at Polo Club

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting reported Saturday evening in Midland.

Ernesto Natividad, 26, was arrested by Midland police and charged with murder for the death of 20-year-old Walter Galicia, of Midland.

Police say someone filed a shots fired report shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Polo Club located on 5401 Polo Club Rd.

Galicia was found with two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses helped identify Natividad, who returned to the area and was arrested.

Natividad and Galicia both performed work on the Polo Club grounds and were attending a gathering at the time of the incident. They were said to have been in an argument before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

