The Department of Family and Protective Services urges pool safety this summer.

It's memorial day weekend, which means pools are opening up again and it’s important to remember that 35 children have died in water related incidents already this year.

The Department of Family and Protective Services is calling on Texas to watch kids around water. This includes anything from telling them not to Run, to wearing life jackets and keeping them supervised at all times.



Faith Dominguez, local pool guest, said having supervision at all times is an important key to having summer fun.



"We could be splashing and all that and there could be other kids drowning and they wouldn't notice and that's something that I get nervous about sometimes,” said Dominguez.



Pools aren't the only place where the need to be safe is escalated however. 17 of the 35 drowned children this year have been in places such as lakes ponds and bays. They've also happened in septic tanks, bathtubs and even fountains.



Pool goer Samantha Walker had a cousin who drowned and said that gives her a good perspective on the need to always keep an eye on kids.



“I don't want them being left alone and I think that's a big thing for me,” said Walker. “That parents should stay with their kids, no matter the age. If they're little and can't really defend for themselves and they're drowning, they need to stay with them. “



The DFPS said that most toddlers that drown are out of sight less than five minutes. They also said that as of right now, Harris County leads the state with seven child drownings so far this year.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.