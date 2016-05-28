Airplane crashes, rolls over on Midland Air Space Port runway

Texas Department of Public Safety official said the single engine airplane was heading north when it landed on runway 28 at the Midland International Airport.

Troopers said the airplane was lifted back up with the high wind.

The airplane crashed on its propeller then rolled over east onto the runway.

The airplane came to rest upright facing southwest.

The pilot, Patricia Ann Reakes-Collins, 53, suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

