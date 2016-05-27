Search continues for missing Midland woman

Kathy Ann Lujan was last seen on May 11. She was reported missing by police on May 14 and police hope they're able to find her with the public's help.

Lujan is a mother of two boys. The Midland Police Department said Lujan is the only open missing person case in Midland.

"I just spoke to the detectives, they're working countless hours," said Sergeant Jimmy Young of the Midland Police Department. "Their goal is to bring their mom back."

Detectives are actively investigating her disappearance. Midland Crime Stoppers are also involved with the search. The reward for finding her is up to $1,000.

"They're checking every avenue that they're getting," said Young. "They're following every tip lead."

We spoke with a close friend of Lujan, who choose to remain anonymous. The person said many of Lujan's close friends do take her disappearance very seriously and said it was not in her character to voluntarily leave. They said they are concerned and worry for Lujan's children and hope for closure.

"You know there's a lot of people who care for her," said Young.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone who has seen or heard of Kathy's whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7110 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

