Zone by zone memorial weekend planner

Partly cloudy and cooler this morning. Temperatures will start in the 50's and 60's.

Expect to warm up by mid afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90's with south winds at 20 mph.

We stay clear for tonight with temperatures dropping into the 60's.

Tomorrow we stay warm with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 90's.

Storm chances return to the forecast on Sunday.

Friday: Sunny and hot. High, 92. Winds: S, 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear and Mild. Low, 64. Winds: S, 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High, 95. Winds: S, 20 mph.