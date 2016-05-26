Church helps Big Spring families homes after being hit by tornado

The tornado that blew through Big Spring Sunday night greatly affected many family homes on Cauble Road.

"Your adrenaline is pumping and all I could think of is I had to get my kids someplace safe," said resident Rhianna Ellis.

Ellis is one of the eight residents whose home was hit by the tornado.

"We looked up at the sky right above our house and we could see the rotation," said Ellis. "The funnel cloud was dropping."

Her family was inside their home but after hearing tornado warnings, they got ready to leave the area.

"It came through and picked our house up and moved our house three to five feet and then dropped it back down. Did a lot of structural damage on the inside to the floor."

Her neighbors, the Morton-McGuire family's home was also damaged. Their RV smashed into their home and another ripped off the ground.

"The guest house is torn apart," said resident John McGuire. "We got to get it built back enough to live in it. Everything was nice, everything was pretty. Now it's just gone."

After the tornado shook the family's home, they knew some work had to be done.

"It was surreal when the tornado finally hit and tore everything we had and destroyed everything we ever owned," said McGuire.

Allyson Wall with the the Ackerly First Baptist Church reached out to the Ellis and Morton-McGuire family Wednesday. The church came to the area to help the families get rid of nails, wood and debris scattered around their homes.

"Our church is always looking for ways that we can share the love of Jesus in a practical way," said Wall. "We have a very willing church, a very willing body of members that love to be able to serve."

"Just a blessing to have people come out of the woodworks to help you whenever you need help," said Ellis.

"They did an amazing thing yesterday (Wednesday) because it would've taken us half a week with just us four," said McGuire.

Although nobody in the family got hurt, one of the pets from the McGuire family passed away from the storm.

"We lost a member of the family. We lost our six-year-old dog but we gained a little one," he said.

Both families are staying at motels at the moment. The Ellis family is waiting on their insurance to assess the damage next week. The McGuire family said they are taking it day by day to slowly rebuild their home.

"I think after two to three days, we might have the roof repaired enough we can live in it and then repair and go back to work so we can start making this money again so we can fix it," said McGuire.

Ellis said at the end of the day, she reminds her family what's really important.

"All of our valuables in the home can be replaced. It's all materialistic. We have our family and that's the most important thing is we were safe."

If you'd like to help the families, you can visit the Ellis family's GoFundMe page and the McGuire family's GoFundMe page.

