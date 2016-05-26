Reports of raids in Midland and Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Reports of raids in Midland and Odessa

We are getting reports of possible raids that happened in both Midland and Odessa, which could be connected. 

According to the Odessa Police Department, a joint investigation is taking place between local, state, and federal agencies.

A press conference will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Midland.

No further details are being released at this time. 

