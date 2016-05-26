StormTracker9 Alert day

Partly cloudy and warm this morning. Morning temperatures will be in the 70's with south winds at 20 mph.

We will see scattered showers and isolated t-storms to our SE as we head into the evening hours.

Afternoon highs will return into the 90's with strong south winds at 25 mph. Evening temperatures will stay on the warm side with the strong storms south of I-20.

Thursday: Sunny and hot with T-storms. High, 93. Winds: S, 25 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low, 764. Winds: S, 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny & Hot. High, 92. Winds: S, 20 mph.